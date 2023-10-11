Biden ‘complicit with the attacks’ from Hamas, given his behavior toward Iran: Sen. Tim Scott

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott called out what he considered 'complicity' from President Biden following Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians, after the Palestinian terror group launched assaults across the Gaza border that included armed militants on hang-gliders.

' In an NBC News interview over the weekend, Secretary of State Antony Blinken notably said in-part he didn't have 'anything that shows us that Iran was directly involved in this attack.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Tim Scott to Newsmax: Biden Weakness Led to Hamas Terror AttacksThe weakness and seeming incompetence from the Biden administration is partially responsible for setting the stage for Hamas' terrorist massacre in Israel over the weekend, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday.

PolitiFact - Fact-checking Tim Scott on Biden administration's early response to Hamas attacks in IsraelAfter Hamas infiltrated Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, killing hundreds of civilians and taking others hostage, Sen. Tim Sc

Tim Scott Slams Joe Biden over Hamas Terrorism: He ‘Has Blood on His Hands’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas, will send Blinken to IsraelAt least 20 American citizens are unaccounted for, at least some of whom are Hamas hostages, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Condemns Hamas AttackIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Biden decries Hamas invasion, confirms Americans taken hostage by Hamas and 14 killedPres. Joe Biden did not hold back in remarks from the White House Tuesday when he strongly condemned Hamas' invasion of Israel as a reflection of the worst...