Biden compares Putin to Hamas, vows to protect order in Middle East

U.S. President Joe Biden has directly compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to Palestinian militant group Hamas, doubling down on a similar reference he made in October. The U.S. 'cannot, and will not' allow the Kremlin leader and the Palestinian militant group that launched shock attacks on Israel in early October to disrupt order in the Middle East and eastern Europe, Biden wrote in an opinion piece for The Washington Post, published on Saturday. U.S.

lawmakers are increasingly divided over the Washington's so-far steadfast support for Israel and Ukraine. In mid-October, the Biden administration proposed more than $100 billion in supplementary funding, including significant chunks for Israel and Ukraine. The funding 'advances our national security and supports our allies and partners,' the White House said at the time. The House of Representatives passed a Republican plan for more than $14 billion in aid for Israel in early November





Putin warns Israel-Hamas conflict could spread beyond Middle East, condemns Gaza bombingPresident Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday that Israel's conflict with Hamas could spread well beyond the Middle East and said it was wrong that innocent women, children and old people in Gaza were being punished for other people's crimes.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden to Visit Israel as Top Hamas Commander KilledThe Israeli military said its airstrikes in Gaza killed a Hamas commander who led one of last weekend’s massacres of civilians. The region is bracing for Israeli forces to launch a ground offensive.

