Biden Cancels Refill of Strategic Petroleum Reserve Amid High Gas Prices

The Biden White House looked at Biden ’s gas prices and the sticker shock caused the cancellation of a scheduled refill of our Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). Although the SPR is supposed to be for national emergencies, His Fraudulency Joe Biden began releasing oil from this emergency reserve in 2021 to save himself from the “emergency” caused by his war on cheap energy and the sky-high gas prices that followed.

And because oil and gas are necessary to produce, transport, store, and sell almost every product in America, we have also been hit with crippling inflation. So, rather than reverse his failed energy policies, Hunter’s Dad instead chose to deplete our reserves, which leaves America all the more vulnerable to a real emergency.Fox News, the SPR “currently contains 36

Biden Gas Prices Strategic Petroleum Reserve Emergency Inflation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden admin cancels plan to replenish Strategic Petroleum ReserveThe Biden administration reversed plans Wednesday to purchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Biden admin cancels plan to replenish Strategic Petroleum ReserveThe Biden administration reversed plans Wednesday to purchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Nolte: Biden’s High Gas Prices Force Him to Cancel Strategic Petroleum Reserve RefillSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Biden Administration Cancels Oil Purchase for Strategic Petroleum ReserveThe Biden administration has decided to cancel plans to purchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, citing prioritizing the taxpayer. The Energy Department will not award current solicitations for the Bayou Choctaw SPR site and will monitor market dynamics. In 2023, the department purchased nine million barrels at an average price of $75 to reduce government spending.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Biden administration cancels purchase for Strategic Petroleum Reserve, citing high pricesThe Energy Department canceled a planned buyback for the SPR because of high oil prices.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Biden admin cancels plan to refill emergency oil reserve amid high pricesThe Biden administration is abruptly canceling plans to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which the president has depleted to fight high gasoline prices.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »