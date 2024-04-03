Biden Campaign Co-Chair Whitmer: 'Who Cares What My Position Is' on Frozen Embryos, 'What Matters Is What the Parents and Their Doctor Agree'

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) responded to a question on if she considers frozen embryos to be people by stating that it doesn’t matter what her view is, “What matters is what the parents and their doctor agree is whatever is right for them, how they define it.” And “I’m not a doctor and I’m not in anyone’s individual situation.

” Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Well, you just mentioned the concerns about what happened in Alabama with the Supreme Court there and the IVF ruling and really what that could mean for other reproductive rights, on that ruling in Alabama, you have not said whether or not you agree that frozen embryos are considered people. What is your position on that?” Whitmer responded, “Who cares what my position is, Kaitlan? What matters is what the parents and their doctor agree is whatever is right for them, how they define it

