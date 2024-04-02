Biden campaign ad highlights Trump's role in ending federal right to abortion

A day after the Florida Supreme Court cleared the way for the state's six-week abortion ban to go into effect, President Biden's reelection campaign is launching an ad reminding voters of former President Donald Trump's role in ending the federal right to an abortion. 'For 54 years, they were trying to get Roe v. Wade terminated, and I did it, and I'm proud to have done it,' Trump says in a clip at the beginning of the ad. During his presidency, he named three justices to the U.S.

Supreme Court, creating a 6-3 conservative majority that struck down the landmark law in 2022. 'In 2016, Donald Trump ran to overturn Roe v. Wade. Now, in 2024, he's running to pass a national ban on a woman's right to choose,' Mr. Biden says in the ad. However, in February, Trump said he had not decided whether to support a national 15-week abortion ban that some Republicans have been pushing for, acknowledging that the issue could cost him politicall

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KPIXtv / 🏆 443. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden is using the 'are you better off today' question to contrast himself with TrumpPresident Joe Biden has opened a new line of attack against former President Donald Trump

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Biden is using the 'are you better off today' question to contrast himself with TrumpPresident Joe Biden has opened a new line of attack against former President Donald Trump.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Biden is using the 'are you better off today' question to contrast himself with TrumpPresident Joe Biden has opened a new line of attack against former President Donald Trump.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he’s not endorsing Donald Trump for presidentFormer Vice President Mike Pence says he will not be backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Biden privately in 'rivalry' with Obama, former president's staff predicted Biden 'would suck as president'President Biden compares himself to former President Obama in private as part of a years-long “rivalry' between the two men, a new report reveals.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

New poll reveals Americans trust Donald Trump over Biden to lead the US as presidentAn ABC/Ipsos poll found that more Americans approve of the way former President Donald Trump handled key issues than President Biden.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »