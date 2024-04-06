Biden Campaign Accuses Trump of Courting Unsavory Groups for Fundraising Dinner

President Biden 's campaign has accused his Republican rival of courting unsavory groups for his upcoming fundraising dinner . Former President Donald Trump 's Saturday evening fundraising dinner — held in Palm Beach , Florida, at the home of billionaire John Paulson — is being co-chaired by business mogul Robert Bigelow, former World Wrestling Entertainment executive Linda McMahon, real estate developer Steve Wynn, Red Apple Group chairman John Catsimatidis and former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

TRUMP AIMS TO SHATTER BIDEN'S FUNDRAISING RECORD WITH TOP-DOLLAR PALM BEACH GATHERING The guest list is expected to reach approximately 100 people with suggested ticket prices ranging from $250,000 to $814,600. Biden campaign senior spokesperson Sarafina Chitika made an incendiary remark about the event on Friday, accusing Trump of inviting 'racists' and 'extremists' to dinne

