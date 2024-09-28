Biden Calls Nasrallah's Killing A 'Measure Of Justice'

President Joe Biden speaks the the media after stepping off Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, to spend the weekend at his beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. was a "measure of justice" for victims of a four-decade "reign of terror," President Joe Biden said Saturday.

He also noted that Hezbollah under Nasrallah's watch has been responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans, Israelis and Lebanese. "President Biden and I do not want to see conflict in the Middle East escalate into a broader regional war," Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement Saturday that echoed Biden's description of a "measure of justice." She added, "Diplomacy remains the best path forward to protect civilians and achieve lasting stability in the region."

"It is time for these deals to close, for the threats to Israel to be removed, and for the broader Middle East region to gain greater stability," Biden said. The State Department has previously advised American citizens to consider leaving Lebanon and reiterated its warning against all travel to the country.

Joe Biden Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah Israel Conflict

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden Calls Nasrallah's Killing 'Measure Of Justice' For VictimsPresident Biden stated on Saturday that the death of Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah, in a Beirut airstrike was a 'measure of justice' for his many victims. The White House statement attributed Nasrallah and Hezbollah with responsibility for hundreds of American deaths over four decades, along with thousands of Israeli and Lebanese civilian casualties.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Biden calls the Israeli strike killing Hezbollah’s Nasrallah a ‘measure of justice’The White House sees the death of Hassan Nasrallah as a huge blow to Hezbollah. At the same time, the administration has sought to tread carefully as it has tried to contain Israel’s war with Hamas.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Biden calls the Israeli strike killing Hezbollah’s Nasrallah a 'measure of justice'President Joe Biden is calling the Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah a “measure of justice” for his four-decade reign of terror.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Biden Calls Nasrallah's Killing 'Measure of Justice' for Victims of TerrorPresident Biden hailed the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as a 'measure of justice' for victims of his group's decades-long reign of terror. The comments came after Lebanon's Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah's death in an Israeli airstrike.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

President Biden says Nasrallah killing is 'justice' for victims of HezbollahBeirut’s skyline shrouded in smoke following Israeli airstrikes

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Biden: Israeli strike killing Hezbollah’s Nasrallah is a 'measure of justice'President Joe Biden is calling the Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah a “measure of justice” for his four-decade reign of terror. The comments come after Lebanon’s Hezbollah group confirmed earlier Saturday that Nasrallah, one of the organization's founders, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »