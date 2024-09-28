Biden calls Hezbollah leader's death 'measure of justice'

Biden noted that Hezbollah under Nasrallah’s watch has been responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans, Israel is and Lebanese.The Israel i strike that killed Hezbollah ’s Hassan Nasrallah was a “measure of justice" for victims of a four-decade “reign of terror,”
Hezbollah attacks against U.S. interests include the truck bombing of the U.S. Embassy and multinational force barracks in Beirut in 1983 and the kidnapping of the Central Intelligence Agency chief of station in Beirut, who died while held captive. The U.S. said Hezbollah leaders armed and trained militias that carried out attacks on American forces during the war in Iraq.
“President Biden and I do not want to see conflict in the Middle East escalate into a broader regional war,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement Saturday that echoed Biden's description of a “measure of justice.” She added, “Diplomacy remains the best path forward to protect civilians and achieve lasting stability in the region.”
Biden reiterated on Saturday that he wants to see cease-fires both in Gaza and between Israel and Hezbollah. “The world community will not forget that the order of the terrorist strike was issued from New York and the Americans cannot absolve themselves from complicity with the Zionists,” Pezeshkian was quoted as saying in a statement read on Iranian state television.
The State Department routinely orders or authorizes the departure of nonessential embassy staffers and the families of diplomats when security conditions deteriorate in the country where they are posted.
