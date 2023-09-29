Biden calls for up to three oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, disappointing all sides

President Joe Biden's administration has proposed up to three oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico over the next five years but none in Alaska ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance called Willow"the right decision for Alaska and our nation.

" But environmental groups call the $8 billion project a"carbon bomb" that would betray Biden's pledge to cut planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Opponents mounted aon social media that has been seen hundreds of millions of times.

Interior Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau appeared to acknowledge the contradiction on Thursday, telling a Senate hearing the administration’s options were limited by the climate law. “The (oil leasing) program is definitely informed by the IRA and the connection that the IRA makes between offshore oil and gas leasing and renewable energy leasing,” he said, referring to the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Interior Department can’t sell the rights to drill for oil and gas offshore without first publishing a schedule that outlines its plans. The administration faced a Saturday deadline to release the five-year plan. headtopics.com

Biden calls for 3 lease sales in Gulf of Mexico, disappointing environmentalists and drillers alike

The three lease sales proposed Friday are the minimum number the administration could legally offer if it wants to continue expanding offshore wind development.

Two or more sales have been held most years over the past several decades under the federal offshore leasing program, which was established in the 1950s. While Friday’s decision means fewer sales, it will take years for that to impact oil production because companies can take up to 15 years to start drilling once a lease is awarded, said energy analyst Rene Santos, of S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Over the long term, Santos said, that could help drive companies to other countries, such as Guyana, where the government is more open to drilling.

Environmentalists said the leasing will worsen climate change impacts and leave coastal communities exposed to spills that occur regularly in the Gulf of Mexico.

Any individual sales held under the proposal will likely face legal challenges from groups such as Earthjustice. The law firm's president, Abigail Dillen, said Friday that the new plan represented a missed opportunity.

“We will continue to work alongside Gulf Coast communities to challenge new leasing and transition beyond a fossil economy that is poisoning people and driving climate change,” Dillen said in a statement.

The oil industry and its allies have called for more leasing, not less.

The American Petroleum Institute, the top lobbying group for the oil and gas industry, said Biden was"choosing failed energy policies that are adding to the pain Americans are feeling at the pump.''

“This restrictive offshore leasing program is the latest tactic in a coordinated strategy to reduce energy production, limiting consumers' access to affordable reliable energy,'' API CEO Mike Sommers said.

At the last lease sale, in March, companies including Chevron, BP and ExxonMobil bid

for drilling rights in the Gulf, a sharp rise from the previous auction in 2021.Brown contributed from in Billings, Montana.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Listen