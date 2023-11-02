Biden calls for 'humanitarian pause' in Israel-Hamas war to let more flee Gaza

President Joe Biden is now calling for a"humanitarian pause" in the Israel-Hamas war to give more people a chance to leave Gaza. CBS New York's Ali Bauman reports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/46VL8ca

