Biden Announces Strengthening of Defense Cooperation with Japan and the U.K.

President Joe Biden announced significant steps to strengthen defense security cooperation with Japan and the U.K. They will modernize command and control structures, increase interoperability and planning of their militaries, and create a network of air, missile, and defense architecture.

The U.S. is also planning a trilateral military exercise with Japan and the U.K. This upgrade in alliance is aimed at restoring stability in the region.

Biden Defense Cooperation Japan U.K. Alliance Stability

