Biden announces more student debt relief as payments resume after pandemic pause

The Democratic president’s latest step will help 125,000 borrowers by erasing $9 billion in debt through existing relief programs. In total, 3.6 million borrowers will have had $127 billion in debt wiped out since Biden took office.

“President Biden has long believed that college should be a ticket to the middle class, not a burden that weighs on families,” the White House said in a statement.Biden was scheduled to make a formal announcement at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

He promised to help alleviate the burden of student debt while running for president, and he’s been under pressure to follow through even thoughHe has been relying on a patchwork of different programs to chip away at debt, such as public service loan forgiveness and“For years, millions of eligible borrowers were unable to access the student debt relief they qualified for, but that’s all changed... headtopics.com

Additional debt forgiveness could help alleviate the impact of the long-scheduled resumption of loan payments this month, which will put a dent in tens of millions of family budgets.

In addition, the NAACP is pushing Biden to expand debt forgiveness by allowing Parent PLUS loans, which parents use for their children’s college education, to be eligible for the SAVE Plan.

