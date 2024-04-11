Biden announces largest expansion of gun background checks in decades

The Biden administration has finalized the largest expansion of gun-sales background check s since the advent of the federal check system in the 1990s, moving to close the “ gun show loophole ” and online sales that have avoided checks in the past. The new rule being announced Thursday expands the definition of who is considered a firearms dealer and says every dealer must conduct a background check regardless of the sale venue.

That means sales at gun shows or conducted over the internet must now be included. It is not a universal background check, meaning some transactions such as gifts or occasional sales are still exempt. But administration officials said they expect the rule will cover tens of thousands of sales each year that currently escape background checks. “Countless families and communities will be spared the horror and heartbreak of gun violence by this new rule,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in previewing the rule for reporters. The rule comes amid a flurry of executive activity on issues important to President Biden’s political base and the 2024 election

Biden Gun Background Checks Gun Sales Gun Show Loophole Online Sales Firearms Dealer Background Check Gun Violence Kamala Harris 2024 Election

