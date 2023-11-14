Biden and Xi to meet in high-stakes summit to thaw U.S.-China relationship

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet face-to-face Wednesday in a high-stakes summit that both countries hope will help thaw the U.S.-China relationship and reestablish stronger lines of communication after a series of disputes since the two leaders last spoke about a year ago.

Biden and Xi have not held any phone calls since they sat down face-to-face at a summit in Bali last year, a notable shift from the multiple calls the two leaders held leading up to the Bali meeting. Since then, the relationship has endured myriad difficulties, including the discovery of a flying over the continental United States that temporarily scuttled a planned visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Neither U.S

