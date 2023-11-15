Biden and Xi to Meet, But Deep Progress Unlikely

President Joe Biden meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the first time in a year Wednesday, for talks that might ease friction between the adversarial superpowers on military conflicts, drug-trafficking, and artificial intelligence. However, deep progress on the vast differences separating the world's economic superpowers may have to wait for another day.

Officials on both sides of the Pacific have set expectations low as Biden and Xi are set to discuss Taiwan, the South China Sea, the Israel-Hamas war, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, North Korea, and human rights, each of them areas where the leaders have been unable to resolve long disagreements. Biden and Xi arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday, where they were set to hold their meeting on the sidelines the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Leaders from the 21-member country group – and hundreds of CEOs in San Francisco to court them – meet amid Chinese economic weakness, Beijing's simmering territorial feuds with neighbors and a Middle East conflict that is dividing the United States from allie

