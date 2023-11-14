Biden and Xi to discuss deal on combating fentanyl flow

Fentanyl is set to take center stage at Wednesday's high-stakes meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Senior administration officials have suggested that the leaders could announce a deal to combat the flow of "precursor" chemicals used to manufacture fentanyl. These people stressed that a deal has not been finalized and that details could be hashed out during the Biden-Xi meeting on Wednesday.

San Francisco offers a stark reminder of the escalating fentanyl crisis in the United States. Addiction has been the core driver between skyrocketing crime and homelessness in the city. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has made prosecuting drug dealers a core pillar of her agenda, an extreme reversal from the positions of recent prosecutors. Meanwhile, Mayor London Breed has sought to prioritize mental health-focused solutions to the drug epidemic while simultaneously requesting aid from the federal government to assist local law enforcement

