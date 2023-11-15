Biden and Xi Meet in San Francisco to Improve US-China Relationship

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in San Francisco to discuss their differences and improve their relationship. Demonstrators lined up along their motorcade routes, expressing both support and opposition to the Chinese leader. Biden emphasized the importance of maintaining communication and contact between the two countries.

