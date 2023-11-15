Biden and Xi Jinping to Meet in Hopes of Stabilizing U.S.-China Relations

Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping head into their big meeting at a country estate on Wednesday hoping to stabilize U.S.-China relations after a period of tumult, but the U.S. president also is prepared to confront his counterpart on difficult issues such as trade, Beijing's burgeoning relationship with Iran and human rights concerns. The two leaders, who will meet on the sidelines of a summit of Asian-Pacific leaders, last spoke a year ago.

Since then, already fraught ties between the two economic superpowers have been further strained by the U.S. downing of a Chinese spy balloon that had traversed the continental U.S. and over differences on the self-ruled island of Taiwan, China's hacking of a Biden official's emails and other incident

United States Headlines Read more: ABC7 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SLATE: Biden and Xi Jinping to Meet in Hopes of Thawing US-China RelationsA meeting this week between President Biden and President Xi Jinping of China will help determine whether frosty relations between the two countries can begin to thaw.

Source: Slate | Read more »

ABC7NY: Biden and Xi Jinping Meet to Stabilize U.S.-China RelationsPresidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet to stabilize U.S.-China relations after a period of tumult, discussing trade, Beijing's relationship with Iran , and human rights concerns.

Source: ABC7NY | Read more »

ABC7CHİCAGO: Biden and Xi Jinping to Meet in Hopes of Stabilizing U.S.-China RelationsPresidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are set to meet at a country estate to discuss stabilizing U.S.-China relations after recent tensions. Biden is prepared to address trade, Iran 's relationship with Beijing, and human rights concerns. The meeting comes after strained ties between the two countries due to various incidents.

Source: ABC7Chicago | Read more »

ABC7NEWSBAYAREA: Biden and Xi Jinping Meet to Stabilize U.S.-China RelationsPresidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping head into their big meeting at a Bay Area country estate on the sidelines of the APEC summit hoping to stabilize U.S.-China relations. Here's what they're expected to discuss.

Source: abc7newsbayarea | Read more »

WASHTİMES: Biden to Meet Xi Jinping Amid Political RisksPresident Biden will meet with President Xi Jinping to reestablish military communications and engage in intense diplomacy. However, Biden 's meeting with Xi comes as he faces low poll numbers, a corruption probe, and accusations of being soft on China's aggressions.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

WASHTİMES: President Biden to Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping Amidst ChallengesThe U.S. and Chinese leaders meet while President Biden faces low poll numbers, a corruption investigation, and accusations of being soft on China. Critics urge Biden to hold China accountable for COVID, tech theft, and spying. The meeting is scheduled during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »