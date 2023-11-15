Biden and Xi Jinping Meet to Stabilize U.S.-China Relations

Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping head into their big meeting at a country estate on Wednesday hoping to stabilize U.S.-China relations after a period of tumult, but the U.S. president also is prepared to confront his counterpart on difficult issues such as trade, Beijing's burgeoning relationship with Iran and human rights concerns. The two leaders, who will meet on the sidelines of a summit of Asian-Pacific leaders, last spoke a year ago.

Since then, already fraught ties between the two economic superpowers have been further strained by the U.S. downing of a Chinese spy balloon that had traversed the continental U.S. and over differences on the self-ruled island of Taiwan, China's hacking of a Biden official's emails and other incident

