Biden and Xi Jinping Hold Talks on Bilateral Relationship

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are in the middle of talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering. They emphasize the importance of face-to-face discussions and maintaining a healthy competition between the two countries. The meeting is expected to last for hours.

WASHTİMES: President Biden to Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping Amidst ChallengesThe U.S. and Chinese leaders meet while President Biden faces low poll numbers, a corruption investigation, and accusations of being soft on China. Critics urge Biden to hold China accountable for COVID, tech theft, and spying. The meeting is scheduled during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

NBCBAYAREA: President Biden Arrives in San Francisco for Talks with Chinese President Xi JinpingPresident Biden arrives in San Francisco for talks on trade, Taiwan, and managing fraught U.S.-Chinese relations in the first engagement between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies in nearly a year. The meeting will take place at Filoli, a historic country house and museum.

CBSNEWS: President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping Hold Talks at APEC GatheringPresident Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are in the middle of talks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering. They emphasized the importance of face-to-face discussions and maintaining a strong bilateral relationship . Biden will hold a solo press conference after the meeting.

KOMONEWS: Biden to Hold Virtual Meeting with Chinese President Xi JinpingPresident Joe Biden is set to hold a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping , marking their first conversation in over a year. The meeting comes at a time when relations between the two countries have been strained by various issues, including trade, Iran, and human rights concerns. The leaders will meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in California.

WASHİNGTONPOST: China's President Xi Jinping Faces Vulnerable Moment in Meeting with President BidenChina's President Xi Jinping is facing a vulnerable moment in his leadership as he meets with President Biden on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Xi needs to show that he is a respected leader who can effectively manage China's most important relationship. He is in a worse position than last year, and he will likely be eager to ease tensions and demonstrate his stature.

DCEXAMİNER: President Biden to Meet President Xi Jinping on Sidelines of APEC SummitPresident Joe Biden will meet President Xi Jinping of China just outside of San Francisco on Wednesday. The much-anticipated meeting comes on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The nature of the Chinese Communist system and Xi's escalating paranoia mean that leader-to-leader exchanges are of crucial value. Biden 's priority should be to disabuse Xi of his misconceptions about U.S. policy.

