Biden and Xi Jinping hold phone conversation to address global challenges

Officials downplayed expectations ahead of Tuesday's call, describing it as a "check in" amid the administration's efforts to "maintain regular open lines of communication to responsibly manage competition and prevent unintended consequences.

" Though the call between Biden and Xi Jinping lasted 105 minutes, both men agreed to keep talking as they face global challenges.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7NY / 🏆 592. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TxDOT closing some lanes of I-35 Tuesday on NE Side Tuesday for construction workThe two left lanes of the north and southbound main lanes of Interstate 35 from Walzem Road to Weidner Road will be closed until 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews are installing new lighting on that section of the interstate.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Biden and Xi Jinping Discuss Taiwan and Security Issues in Phone CallPresident Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping had a phone call to discuss Taiwan, artificial intelligence, and security issues. This call marks a return to regular leader-to-leader dialogue between the two powers.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

President Biden Speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on PhonePresident Biden discusses U.S. concerns about economic relations, Ukraine, and cybersecurity threats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a phone call.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Biden and Xi Jinping hold phone call ahead of Yellen's trip to ChinaBiden and Xi had a phone call Tuesday to discuss economic concerns, cybersecurity threats and more.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Tuesday meeting between Oakland A’s, city officials, could determine A’s future at ColiseumThe Oakland A’s will meet with City of Oakland officials on Tuesday in what could be a defining moment for the A’s future in the Bay Area.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Tony Bobulinski: Xi Jinping gave nod to deal with Hunter, Joe BidenA former Biden family business associate said President Biden's son referenced Chinese President Xi Jinping's desire for a partnership between the Biden family and a Chinese energy company in 2017.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »