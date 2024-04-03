Biden and Xi Jinping Hold Phone Call, Differing Descriptions Emerge

President Joe Biden held a phone call with China's dictator Xi Jinping, where Biden expressed his opposition to a new Cold War or conflict with China and assured Xi that he would not pursue economic decoupling.

The Chinese state media described the call differently, stating that Xi berated Biden to deny Taiwan's existence and reject pressure to limit China's influence in the US. The White House readout mentioned discussions on climate change, advanced technologies, and military communication.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden and Xi Jinping hold phone call ahead of Yellen's trip to ChinaBiden and Xi had a phone call Tuesday to discuss economic concerns, cybersecurity threats and more.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Biden and Xi Jinping Hold First Direct Talks, Discuss Taiwan and South China SeaU.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first direct talks, discussing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. Xi warned about the risks created by the U.S. in suppressing China's trade and technology development.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

Biden and Xi Jinping hold phone conversation to address global challengesOfficials downplayed expectations ahead of Tuesday's call, describing it as a "check in" amid the administration's efforts to "maintain regular open lines of communication to responsibly manage competition and prevent unintended consequences." Both leaders agreed to keep talking as they face global challenges.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Biden and Xi Jinping Hold First Phone Call in MonthsPresident Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke for the first time in months Tuesday as the Biden administration has sought to take a cautious approach to strengthening communication between the two countries under a “trust but verify” mantra Biden adopted after their historic summit in November.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »

Biden and Xi Jinping Hold 'Check-In' CallPresident Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held what a senior Biden administration official dubbed a 'check-in' call on Tuesday, marking the first conversation between the leaders since their face-to-face meeting in California in November. The call touched on everything from Taiwan to the situation on the Korean Peninsula, artificial intelligence and Russia's war in Ukraine.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Biden, China's Xi hold phone call on Taiwan, AI, tradePresident Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call to discuss Taiwan, artificial intelligence and other issues, the White House says.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »