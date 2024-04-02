Biden and Xi Jinping Hold 'Check-In' Call

President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a 'check-in' call, their first conversation since their meeting in November. They discussed various topics including Taiwan, the Korean Peninsula, artificial intelligence, and Russia's war in Ukraine.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NPR / 🏆 96. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden and Xi Jinping hold phone call ahead of Yellen's trip to ChinaBiden and Xi had a phone call Tuesday to discuss economic concerns, cybersecurity threats and more.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

House to hold public hearing on Biden family 'influence peddling' with ex-Hunter Biden associatesEx-Hunter Biden associates testify Wednesday at a public hearing following a series of closed-door depositions conducted as part of the House's impeachment inquiry into President Biden

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Tony Bobulinski: Xi Jinping gave nod to deal with Hunter, Joe BidenA former Biden family business associate said President Biden's son referenced Chinese President Xi Jinping's desire for a partnership between the Biden family and a Chinese energy company in 2017.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Biden and Xi Jinping Discuss Taiwan and Security Issues in Phone CallPresident Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping had a phone call to discuss Taiwan, artificial intelligence, and security issues. This call marks a return to regular leader-to-leader dialogue between the two powers.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

President Biden and Xi Jinping discuss Taiwan, AI and fentanylPresident Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Taiwan, artificial intelligence and security issues Tuesday in a call meant to demonstrate a return to regular leader-to-leader dialogue between the two powers.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Biden and Xi Jinping discuss Russia-Ukraine war, Taiwan, election security and counternarcoticsSummer Concepcion is a politics reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »