Biden and Xi Jinping Discuss Taiwan and Security Issues in Phone Call

President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping had a phone call to discuss Taiwan, artificial intelligence, and security issues. This call marks a return to regular leader-to-leader dialogue between the two powers.

It is their first conversation since their November summit in California, where they agreed to strengthen military ties and cooperate on combating the flow of deadly fentanyl from China.

