Biden and Xi Agree to Curb Fentanyl Production and Restore Military Communication

President Joe Biden hailed his summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping Wednesday as the two agreed to take steps to curb fentanyl production and restore military communication during their summit. The results, which were expected ahead of the talks, amount to progress in improving the still-tense US-China relationship. During a news conference following the summit, Biden said the negotiations with Xi were 'some of the most constructive and productive discussions we've had.

' on steadier footing after months of tension between the two superpowers. Ahead of the talks, US officials were careful to manage expectations, saying they did not expect a long list of outcomes or even a joint leaders' statement, as is customary after such summit

