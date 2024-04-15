Biden and Trump Secure Party Nominations for 2024 Election

FILE - In this combination of photos, President Joe Biden , left, speaks on Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City, and former President Donald Trump speaks on June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, N.J. The sequel to the 2020 election is officially set as the president and his immediate predecessor secured their parties’ nominations. Biden and Trump have set up a political movie the country has seen before — even if the last version was in black and white.

The Democratic party has lost the edge it held from 2017 to 2021. Leading up to the 2020 election, Democrats had a 5-point advantage over Republicans at 51% to 46%. This shift is attributed to changing views among minority voters. Over the years, there has been a decline in the percentage of Black voters and Hispanic voters identifying as Democrats. The number of Black voters who identify as Democrat dropped from 91% in 2016 to 83% in 2023. There was a similar drop from Hispanic voters going from 68% identifying as Democrat to 61% during that same time period.

The shift in polling for Biden can be attributed to his gaining more support from voters who backed him in the 2020 election. However, the poll also reveals that both candidates face challenges in terms of favorability. While 43% of voters have a somewhat or very favorable opinion of Trump; 41% say the same about Biden. Moreover, over half of voters express unfavorable views towards both candidates. The poll also found 64% of registered voters think the country is headed in the wrong direction.

