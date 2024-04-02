Biden and Trump focus on general election as Nikki Haley drops out of GOP contest

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump turned their attention to the general election weeks ago after Nikki Haley dropped out of the GOP contest. Biden and Trump are both expected to easily win primaries in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin and add to their delegate hauls for their party conventions this summer. The decisions will nevertheless offer clues about enthusiasm among base voters for the upcoming 2020 rematch that has left a majority of Americans underwhelmed.

In particular, the tallies in Wisconsin, a pivotal November battleground, will give hints about the share of Republicans who still aren't on board with Trump and how many Democrats are disillusioned with Biden. Trump was scheduled to campaign Tuesday in Wisconsin and Michigan, two Midwest battlegrounds. All four states have multiple candidates on the ballot, and three of them also have an option to vote for 'uncommitted' or 'uninstructed delegate'

