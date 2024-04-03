Biden and Sanders team up to promote efforts to reduce medical costs

President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders teamed up on Wednesday to promote the administration's efforts to reduce the costs of inhalers and other medical equipment, as the White House continues its campaign to remind voters of Biden's legislative achievements ahead of the November elections. 'Bernie, you and I have been fighting this battle for 25 years,' Biden told Sanders at the event at the White House. 'Finally, finally, we beat the big pharmaceutical companies. Finally.

' Both men mentioned the lower healthcare costs achieved through the passage of the comprehensive Democratic package on climate, healthcare, and taxes that Biden signed in 2022. The proposal set a maximum price for certain medications for people enrolled in the Medicare program, such as $35 per month for insulin and $2,000 per year for prescription drugs. No Republicans voted in favor of that plan

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders join forces to promote lower health care costsPresident Joe Biden teamed up with Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday to promote his administration’s efforts to lower the cost of inhalers and other health care needs.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

President Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders join forces to promote lower health care costsPresident Joe Biden teamed up with Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday to promote his administration’s efforts to lower the cost of inhalers and other health care needs

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

President Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders join forces to promote lower health care costsPresident Joe Biden teamed up with Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday to promote his administration’s efforts to lower the cost of inhalers and other health care needs. Both men touted the lower health care costs that have come through the Democrats’ sweeping climate, health care and tax package that Biden signed into law in 2022.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

President Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders join forces to promote lower health care costsPresident Joe Biden teamed up with Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday to promote his administration’s efforts to lower the cost of inhalers and other health care needs.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

President Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders join forces to promote lower health care costsPresident Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday are set to speak with reporters at the White House to highlight efforts to lower healthcare costs.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

President Joe Biden becomes first sitting US president to post on decentralized networking protocolThe official US president Threads account, currently helmed by President Joe Biden, has begun using Meta’s ActivityPub integration, making Biden the first sitting US president to post on the decentralized networking protocol.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »