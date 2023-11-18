Biden and López Obrador vow to tackle fentanyl trafficking and migration

President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador have pledged to work side-by-side to confront illicit fentanyl trafficking into the U.S. and to manage a growing number of migrants traveling to the border between their nations. "Nothing is beyond our reach in my view if Mexico and the United States stand together and work together," Biden said.

Biden’s relationship with López Obrador has at times been tense, in part because of Biden’s willingness to criticize Mexico on topics such as fentanyl production and the killing of journalists. And López Obrador isn’t afraid to snub the U.S. leader. He skipped a Los Angeles summit last year where leaders tackled the issue of migration because the U.S. didn’t invite Cuba, Nicaragua or Venezuela. He also initially said he would skip this year’s APEC conference, but changed his mind. The two men were all smiles and compliments before the press on Friday, with Biden telling López Obrador: "I couldn’t have a better partner than you," and the Mexican leader calling Biden a "good man" and an "extraordinary president.





President Joe Biden will host Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, for a meeting at the White House on Nov. 13. The White House says two leaders will discuss, among other issues, continuing the clean energy transition, advancing economic prosperity, and promoting peace and stability in the region.

