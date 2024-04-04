Biden Allies Seek Support from Republicans and Donors Who Won't Back Trump

Allies of President Joe Biden are reaching out to high-profile Republicans and donors who won't support Donald Trump , in an effort to gain their support for the Democratic president. Some major Republican-leaning donors to Nikki Haley 's campaign are hesitant to support Biden at this time. Biden's campaign is focused on building coalitions and earning the support of key voters.

Some of Biden's donors who also supported Haley in her primary challenge to Trump have privately encouraged her to endorse Biden

Joe Biden Allies Republicans Donors Support Donald Trump Nikki Haley Campaign Endorsement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden Allies Seek Support from Republicans and DonorsAllies of President Joe Biden are ramping up a charm offensive aimed at getting high-profile Republicans and donors who won't support Donald Trump to back the Democratic president. Several major Republican leaning donors to former presidential primary candidate Nikki Haley's campaign are holding back in backing Biden, at least for now.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Trump faces major financial disadvantage against Biden as legal bills eat into allies' cash: FilingsHis team has set up two new joint fundraising committees to help close the gap.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Trump's next big fundraiser going to outraise Biden's Obama event, his allies claimTrump and the Republican Party's joint fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, next week is expected to raise at least $33 million, sources familiar with the event said

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Trump allies hope to raise $33 million at Florida fundraiser, seeking to narrow gap with BidenWealthy GOP donors hope to raise more than $33 million at a fundraiser next week, a total that would eclipse the eye-popping $26 million​ President Biden raised in New York.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Trump's invite to major donors prioritizes the committee paying his legal bills over the RNCDonald Trump and his Republican allies are well behind President Joe Biden and Democrats on fundraising

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Trump's invite to major donors prioritizes the committee paying his legal bills over the RNCDonald Trump and his Republican allies are well behind President Joe Biden and Democrats on fundraising.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »