Biden Allies Seek Support from Republicans and Donors

Allies of President Joe Biden are reaching out to high-profile Republicans and donors who won't support Donald Trump in an effort to gain their support for the Democratic president. Some major Republican donors who previously supported Nikki Haley 's campaign are hesitant to back Biden at this time.

Biden's campaign is focused on building coalitions and earning the support of key voters. A few of Biden's donors who also supported Haley have privately encouraged her to endorse Biden.

