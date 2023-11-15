Biden Aims to Restore Normal Course with China

President Joe Biden said that he would define success for the sit-down as getting back on a normal course with China. With conflicts raging in the Middle East and Europe as he prepares to fight for reelection, Biden hopes to prevent another crisis from exploding on his watch. He is not only looking to demonstrate to Americans - but also to Xi directly - why an improved relationship with Beijing is in everyone's interests.

Ahead of the talks, US officials were careful to manage expectations, saying they did not expect a long list of outcomes or even a joint leaders' statement, as is customary following summits between leaders. Instead, the primary objective for the talks appeared to be restoring channels of communication, principally through the military, to avoid the type of miscommunication or miscalculation US officials fear could lead to open conflict

United States Headlines Read more: 6ABC »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCNEWS: Biden, Xi Jinping meeting aims to ease tensions between US and ChinaPresident Joe Biden 's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in California is seen as an opportunity to calm fears of a potential war between the two countries and reassure the world that they are engaging in dialogue. Both leaders have domestic support for easing tensions, according to recent polls.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

KING5SEATTLE: Biden Aims to Improve U.S.-Chinese CommunicationsPresident Joe Biden expresses his goal of stabilizing U.S.-Chinese communications and resolving differences between the two nations. The strained relationship has been affected by issues like export controls on advanced technology.

Source: KING5Seattle | Read more »

9NEWS: Biden Aims to Improve U.S.-Chinese CommunicationsPresident Joe Biden expresses his goal of stabilizing U.S.-Chinese communications and resolving differences between the two nations. The strained relationship has been affected by issues like export controls on advanced technology.

Source: 9NEWS | Read more »

FCN2GO: Biden aims to stabilize U.S.-Chinese communications ahead of meeting with Xi JinpingPresident Joe Biden expresses his goal of restoring stable communication between the U.S. and China , as he prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Despite their differences, Biden emphasizes the importance of maintaining contact and improving the relationship.

Source: FCN2go | Read more »

ABC7NEWSBAYAREA: Biden Aims to Restore U.S.-Chinese Communications in Meeting with Xi JinpingPresident Joe Biden hopes to improve U.S.-Chinese relations and restore communication channels during his meeting with China 's Xi Jinping. The leaders are expected to announce an agreement to resume talks under the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement.

Source: abc7newsbayarea | Read more »

WASHTİMES: Xi Jinping Aims to Restore US-China CommunicationChinese President Xi Jinping's goal is to stabilize communication between the US and China after a tumultuous year. Despite differences, it is important for the nations to maintain contact in times of crisis. The US will showcase its commitment to the Asia-Pacific region at the summit.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »