Biden Administration Withholds 99.98% of Emails from House Impeachment Inquiry

The Biden administration is obstructing the House impeachment inquiry by withholding 99.98 percent of emails from President Joe Biden, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) recently said. The National Archives has identified 82,000 pages of emails where then-Vice President Joe Biden used a fake name, but the Biden White House has only cleared 14 pages in response to multiple Oversight Committee requests for documents related to then-Vice President Biden

. “This lack of transparency from the self-identified ‘most transparent administration in history’ is looking more like obstruction every day,” he continued. “Congress needs full access to these records and others as part of our investigation into Joe Biden and the Biden family’s corruption.” “The House Oversight Committee will continue to use the power of the gavel to obtain records necessary to our investigation,” he concluded

