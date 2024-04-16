Biden Administration to Spend All $39 Billion in CHIPS ACT Grant Money by Year-End

The Biden administration is poised to spend all of its $39 billion in CHIPS ACT grant money by the end of the year, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told CNBC.

The Commerce Department is on track to dole out all of the $39 billion in grant money allocated under the CHIPS Act by year-end, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told CNBC on Monday. Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly"We're on a roll. We've done three of these in the past month. We'll be doing more in the coming weeks," Raimondo said in an interview on the sidelines of Samsung's award announcement event at its Taylor facility."I expect all of the money in the CHIPS Act will be allocated by the end of this year.

