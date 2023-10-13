Biden administration to invest $7 billion in clean hydrogen

Pressure gauges on a hydrogen storage facility at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory on Sept. 16, 2022, in Golden, Colo.

“As hydrogen is built out, it could reduce overall carbon emissions in the United States by 10 to 20 percent,” a senior administration official said on a call with reporters, speaking on the condition of anonymity to not get ahead of the president’s announcement.The money will flow to clean hydrogen projects in every region of the country, from the Gulf Coast to the Pacific Northwest.

Amid the hype around hydrogen are also deep-rooted challenges, as environmentalists warn that if the administration does not impose tough regulations, this fledgling sector could actually make the climate problem worse. headtopics.com

Hydrogen fuel, which is made by separating water molecules, is not a new fuel. But in its current form, it is hardly a climate solution. It is typically produced with immense amounts of fossil fuels through a process that involves combining methane with steam.

Biden will announce the awards at a shipping terminal in Philadelphia that is at the center of one of the projects. The hubs are collaborations of companies, government agencies and universities angling to build the massive new infrastructure required to manufacture the fuel and get it to users, such as the big trucks and ocean cargo ships that move through the Philadelphia terminal. headtopics.com

“This has potential to be transformative,” said Oleksiy Tatarenko, who focuses on hydrogen at RMI, a clean energy advocacy group. “But we need to get it right from day one. We need to ensure this hydrogen can demonstrate climate benefits.

