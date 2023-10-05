Biden administration to build new border barriers, citing safety needs

An aerial image shows migrants waiting along the border wall to surrender to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) border patrol agents for immigration and asylum claim processing after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States, on the US-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, on May 11, 2023. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Patrick T.

Asked by reporters at the White House Thursday about his administration’s plans, the president said he did not believe the barriers were effective but construction had to move forward because Congress had appropriated the money.issued Thursday by Department of Homeland Security Sec.

“There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries,” Mayorkas’s notice states. It described plans for new segments of fencing at 10 locations in the Rio Grande Valley, where U.S. agents made nearly 245,000 border arrests during the 2023 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. headtopics.com

Biden’s “pause” on construction in January 2021 left the $11 billion barrier— one of the most expensive federal infrastructure projects in U.S. history — with dozens of unfinished gaps and piles of unused steel bollards laying around in the desert.Trump added more than 450 miles of new barriers during his term.

