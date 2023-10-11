Biden administration takes aim at junk fees with new proposed rule, guidance

The battle against junk fees is part of President Joe Biden's administration's effort to ease strains on voter pocketbooks as an election year approaches.

Biden, a Democrat, is running for a second four-year term, and Republicans are hammering him over inflation and the state of the economy. Taking on "junk fees" gives Biden and his allies fodder to show they are helping people tackle costs as many Americans are

The Federal Trade Commission proposed a new rule on Wednesday to ban hidden fees across a swath of industries including car rental agencies, hotels, and event ticketing providers. The agency estimated the fees cost consumers tens of billions of dollars annually on items such as hotel resort fees. headtopics.com

"These junk fees function as an invisible tax that quietly inflates prices across the economy," FTC Chair Lina Khan told reporters on a conference call. Businesses would have to include all required fees in the original price that they give customers, making comparison shopping easier, the FTC said.

The proposed new rule would allow the agency to demand monetary penalties from companies that violate it and win refunds for customers, the FTC said in a statement. Meanwhile, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday issued an advisory opinion that banks and credit unions cannot charge excessive fees to consumers who want to check an account balances or find out what how much they need to pay off a loan., which has angered banks. headtopics.com

Jeff Mason is a White House Correspondent for Reuters. He has covered the presidencies of Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden and the presidential campaigns of Biden, Trump, Obama, Hillary Clinton and John McCain.

