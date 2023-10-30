Biden administration secretly let in thousands of unvetted migrants from 'countries of national security concern'

A woman from Kyrgyzstan studying her CBP One phone app in a Matamoros, Mexico, hotel, waiting for her appointment to cross into Brownsville, Texas, for U.S. entry, May 2023.Senator demands more info after 172 on terror watch list try to enter USEric Adams wins: Data prove ‘tough love’ works amid NYC migrant crisis

Among the more than 249,000 DHS-approved walkover entries from May 2021 through August 2023 were more than 7,300 immigrants from dozens of nations the United States has long tagged as “countries of national security concern” whose immigrants required enhanced terrorism-security screening — “special-interest aliens,” or SIAs.

He demands a full accounting as to what extent approved walkover immigrants from higher-risk nations have undergone any effective terrorism screening.It “appears CBP One is being used to intentionally invite SIAs into the United States without undergoing previously required national security vetting procedures,” Grassley wrote. headtopics.com

Signaling a sense of urgency, Grassley’s office demands answers by Nov. 10, the first time any member of Congress has demanded any public accounting about SIAs. After announcing this scheme as the cornerstone of its border policy in January 2023 and mainly for just four nationalities — Cubans, Haitians, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans — the administration shrouded it in secrecy, deflecting all records requests and inquiries by other members of Congress.

News of this unique American scheme allowing aliens to schedule their illegal immigration and get work permits has reached the farthest corners of the planet. One even came in from Canada, another from the United Kingdom and yet another from “British Indian Ocean Territory.” headtopics.com

