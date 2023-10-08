Biden administration scrambles to deter wider Mideast conflict

Israeli Iron Dome missiles attempt to intercept a rocket, fired from the Gaza Strip, over the city of Netivot in southern Israel on Sunday. (Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images)The Biden administration on Sunday scrambled to prevent Hamas’s assault on Israel from escalating into a multi-front, regional conflict, deploying a U.S.

For now, the Biden administration has paused the Saudi initiative, concentrating its diplomatic outreach on getting Israel’s neighbors to stand aside as Jerusalem tries to dismantle Hamas. But, he said, “we have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack.”

In a call with Netanyahu on Sunday, Biden “pledged his full support for the Government and people of Israel in the face of an unprecedented and appalling assault by Hamas terrorists,” the White House said in a statement. “The leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to ensure that no enemies of Israel believe they can or should seek advantage from the current situation,” the statement added. headtopics.com

A spokeswoman for the Israeli Embassy in Washington declined to comment on the request. “We do not comment on the army needs that are discussed with the U.S.,” she said.The Biden administration is also expected to add money for the Israeli government in a funding request to Congress on top of additional military support for Ukraine, said the officials.

While there was widespread horror at the attacks — and particularly the military and civilian hostages being held by Hamas — others emphasized concern about Palestinian civilians, the need for a “proportionate” Israeli response and the lack of progress in resolving the underlying Israel-Palestinian conflict.Speaking separately to reporters before the meeting, both Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. headtopics.com

“This is not the time to let Israel double down on its terror choices,” he said. “We know only too well that the messages about Israel’s right to defend itself will be interpreted by Israel as a license to kill, to pursue on the very path that led us here.”requested heightened cooperation with the United States and its wide-ranging surveillance powers.

