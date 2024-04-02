Biden administration's environmental regulations aim to boost EV adoption

Last month, the Biden administration finalized highly-anticipated environmental regulations that are ultimately intended to incentivize wider adoption of electric vehicles (EV). The aggressive emissions standards for gas-powered vehicles are meant to compel automakers to increase production and sales of EVs, plug-in hybrids, traditional hybrids and fuel cell vehicles.
Under one "low cost" model outlined by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), officials said automakers would be forced to ensure 56% of light-duty car sales are battery electric and another 13% are hybrid by 2032. Those goals have raised the prospect of whether the U.S.’s grid system is ready to accommodate wider adoption of EVs. BUYERS OF TESLA'S CHINESE RIVAL EV MAY FACE MONTHSLONG WAIT FOR SU7 Tesla CEO Elon Musk once ominously warned that EV’s would roughly double the world’s need for electricit
Biden administration rolls out new tailpipe rules that will boost EVs and hybrids(CNN) — The Biden administration on Wednesday finalized one of the most significant pieces of its ambitious climate agenda: the strongest new tailpipe rules for passenger cars and trucks that will decisively push the US auto market toward electric vehicles and hybrids.
