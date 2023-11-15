Biden administration races against time to reauthorize vital spy program

With just seven weeks until the end of the year, the Biden administration is running out of time to win the reauthorization of a spy program it says is vital to preventing terrorism, catching spies and disrupting cyberattacks.

The tool, Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, will expire at the end of December unless the White House and Congress can cut a deal and resolve an unusually vexing debate that has yielded unlikely alliances at the intersection of privacy and national security. Without the program, administration officials warn, the government won’t be able to collect crucial intelligence overseas. But civil liberties advocates from across the political spectrum say the law as it stands now infringes on the privacy of ordinary Americans and insist that changes are needed before the program is reauthorize

United States Headlines Read more: CHİCAGOTRİBUNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WASHTİMES: Debating the 'National Conservatives'A conservative writer discusses the issues facing the United States culturally and economically under President Biden.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

REUTERS: Biden Calls for Protection of Gaza Hospitals as Israeli Tanks ApproachUS President Joe Biden said hospitals in the Gaza Strip must be protected and he hoped for ‘less intrusive’ action by Israel, as Israeli tanks advanced to the gates of the besieged enclave's main hospital

Source: Reuters | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: President Biden Announces Retirement Security Rule to Protect SaversPresident Biden announces the proposal of a new rule by the Department of Labor to extend fiduciary standards and protect people saving for retirement from conflicted advice. The rule aims to increase returns and ensure a more secure retirement.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

FOX13SEATTLE: Sen. Tim Scott Drops Out of Presidential Race After Biden's AddressSen. Tim Scott of South Carolina surprised his donors and campaign staff by dropping out of the presidential race after delivering Republicans' rebuttal to President Joe Biden's first joint address to Congress in 2021.

Source: fox13seattle | Read more »

WASHTİMES: President Biden to Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping Amidst ChallengesThe U.S. and Chinese leaders meet while President Biden faces low poll numbers, a corruption investigation, and accusations of being soft on China. Critics urge Biden to hold China accountable for COVID, tech theft, and spying. The meeting is scheduled during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

NYPOST: Eric Garner's Mother Urges Sen. Schumer to Oppose Biden's Menthol Cigarette BanEric Garner's mother is urging Senator Schumer to oppose Biden's menthol cigarette ban, citing its potential to harm black and Hispanic communities. She argues that the ban would lead to an illicit market and potentially deadly clashes, similar to the Eric Garner case. Sharpton's National Action Network has also sent a letter to the FDA Commissioner, highlighting Garner's case and expressing concerns about the ban. The ban is currently under review by the White House's Office of Management and Budget.

Source: nypost | Read more »