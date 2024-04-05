Biden administration prepares to issue standards targeting menthol cigarettes

The Biden administration is preparing to issue highly anticipated standards targeting menthol cigarettes . The regulations, which would broadly ban the product, were first proposed by the Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) two years ago and have continued to spark debate between health advocates , civil liberties and business groups . On Tuesday, anti-smoking groups sued the U.S.
government over the long-awaited ban on menthol cigarettes, in the latest effort to force the government to ban the product which is disproportionately used by Black smokers and young people. "The FDA remains committed to issuing the tobacco product standards for menthol in cigarettes and characterizing flavors in cigars as expeditiously as possible; these rules have been submitted to the for review, which is the final step in the rulemaking process," an FDA spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "As we’ve made clear, these product standards remain at the top of our priorities.
Biden Administration Standards Menthol Cigarettes Regulations FDA Ban Health Advocates Civil Liberties Business Groups
