Biden administration prepares to issue standards targeting menthol cigarettes

The Biden administration is preparing to issue highly anticipated standards targeting menthol cigarettes . The regulations, which would broadly ban the product, were first proposed by the Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) two years ago and have continued to spark debate between health advocates , civil liberties and business groups . On Tuesday, anti-smoking groups sued the U.S.

government over the long-awaited ban on menthol cigarettes, in the latest effort to force the government to ban the product which is disproportionately used by Black smokers and young people. "The FDA remains committed to issuing the tobacco product standards for menthol in cigarettes and characterizing flavors in cigars as expeditiously as possible; these rules have been submitted to the for review, which is the final step in the rulemaking process," an FDA spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "As we’ve made clear, these product standards remain at the top of our priorities.

Biden Administration Standards Menthol Cigarettes Regulations FDA Ban Health Advocates Civil Liberties Business Groups

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Feds: Drug trafficker 'executed' 2 witnesses, including pregnant mother, in San Diego-based drug prosecutionsAuthorities allege Benjamin Madrigal-Birrueta and at least one co-conspirator murdered the two witnesses and buried them in a desert grave in central Washington state

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

This state isn’t waiting for Biden to negotiate drug pricesColorado, at the vanguard of efforts to contain drug costs, is beginning a price-cap program

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Biden Administration Releases Colombian Drug Lord After Brief Apprehension at BorderSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Fact-checking Biden’s claim he cut drug prices for seniorsPresident Joe Biden has been making his case for re-election to voters by telling them he is good for their pocketbooks,

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »

President Biden’s Drug Pricing Policy: State Of The Union Says It AllI am a professor of accounting at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and a professor of health policy & management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. An expert on healthcare accounting, finance, and policy, I have testified in Congress, written for popular press, and published my research in leading academic journals.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Trump Wants Biden 'Drug Tested' for DebatesRepublican presumptive nominee Donald Trump reiterated Thursday that he will debate President Joe Biden 'anywhere, anytime' but said he wants the president 'drug tested' because Biden was 'higher than a kite' during his State of the Union address last month.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »