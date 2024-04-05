Biden administration opposes Palestinian effort for statehood at the United Nations

The State Department said on Wednesday that while the Biden administration remains committed to a “two-state solution” for Israel and the Palestinian s, it opposes the Palestinian effort to negotiate statehood at the United Nations . The Palestinian s first submitted a formal application for full U.N. membership in 2011. Palestinian U.N. Ambassador Riyad Mansour said 140 countries already recognize the Palestinian s as an independent nation, so it is time for the U.N.

to ratify that recognition – long before negotiations with the Israeli government are completed. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the Biden administration is opposed to the effort, but he stopped short of saying the U.S

