Biden administration moves to try student-debt cancellation again

Officials released details suggesting the scope of the challenges they're hoping to address with a new debt-relief plan The Department of Education released an issue paper Friday to guide the players who will help shape the Biden administration’s latest debt-cancellation proposal.

The process will likely take at least several months to play out, but the paper is asking the players to consider how the agency can help borrowers facing specific obstacles to repaying their student loans.

It comes a few months after the Supreme Court knocked down the Biden administration’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000. “What we see here is a solid step towards making good on President Biden’s promise on debt relief for student loan borrowers,” said Persis Yu, managing counsel and deputy executive director at the Student Borrower Protection Center, an advocacy group. “At the end of the day we have to judge this by how many borrowers have debt canceled.”

After the Supreme Court knocked down his plan to cancel student debt en masse, President Joe Biden said he would take another stab at student-loan forgiveness. Part of this so-called Plan B, is a regulatory process called negotiated rulemaking. headtopics.com

On Friday, the Biden administration took a significant step forward in its latest attempt to cancel a large swath of student debt, following a major setback when the Supreme Court blocked its initial debt-forgiveness plan.

Friday’s announcement was the latest step in that process. Over the next few months, stakeholders, including borrowers, consumer advocates, servicers and representatives from colleges will meet to hash out the debt-relief proposal. The paper the agency published are meant to guide discussions in the first session on Oct. 10 and 11.

Negotiators will meet two more times after the first session. Then the Department will release a proposed regulation to the public for comment. Once the agency receives and considers the comments it will publish a final rule and attempt to implement it.

Focus on five types of borrowers In its issue paper released Friday, the Department said it wanted stakeholders to consider ways it could use its authority to help five types of borrowers who have struggled to access the benefits of the student-loan program, including:

For years, borrower advocates have been pointing to the experiences of people in these groups as indicators of the flaws in the way the government approaches college financing and student-loan collection. That the Biden administration highlighted them in this paper signals that officials are “grappling with the brokenness of the student loan system,” Yu said.

“That has been the crux of what the cancellation movement has been trying to highlight the whole time,” she said.

It’s too early to say whether the debt-relief proposal will be focused solely on borrowers facing the situations described in the questions or whether it will include a wider swath of borrowers. The regulation will ultimately be informed by discussion during the negotiating sessions.

Still, Yu urged the agency and the negotiators “to be thinking broadly,” about debt relief. “Hopefully they are not limiting themselves,” she said.

Both Biden and administration officials have said they’re focused on delivering debt cancellation to as many people as possible as quickly as possible. On a conference call with reporters, Zayn Siddique, deputy assistant to the President and deputy director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, said it wouldn’t be fair to read the issue paper as narrowing the conversation around student debt relief from what Biden originally proposed.

“The goal is to think through how do we address the range of ways in which borrowers face challenges or somehow have difficulty accessing benefits that might exist in other contexts so that they’re able to effectively manage the student loan burden,” Siddique said.

Second attempt grounded in different legal authority The Biden administration is grounding this second attempt at student-debt relief in a different legal authority than the plan the Supreme Court knocked down. That plan rested on the HEROES Act, a law that allows the Secretary of Education to “waive and modify” student loans during a natural disaster or national emergency — in this case, the pandemic. The court’s conservative majority ruled that the HEROES Act didn’t give the Secretary of Education the power to cancel student debt for a wide swath of borrowers.

This latest attempt is grounded in the Department of Education’s authority under the Higher Education Act. For years, advocates have been calling on the agency to use a provision of the law that allows the Secretary of Education to “compromise, waive, or release” claims to student loans to broadly cancel student debt.

The paper released Friday indicates that the administration is “serious about fundamentally reconsidering” what that authority is for, said Luke Herrine, an assistant professor at the University of Alabama School of Law. Herrine has been arguing for years that the Department could use this settlement and compromise authority to cancel student loans en masse.

The agency has used the authority to cancel student loans in the past, but in an ad hoc manner, Herrine noted. But the issue paper indicates officials are considering a more comprehensive understanding of the authority that would allow them to address some fundamental challenges borrowers face repaying their loans, he said.

“One way to think about what they’re doing is just using this rulemaking to do the thing that Biden said he was going to do under a different authority, maybe that is part of what they’re considering, it’s not clear from this whether they are considering that or not,” Herrine said.

The questions and the paper suggest that the rulemaking is “not just about reimplementing that program,” he added, “this is about rethinking starting now and moving forward how do we make the student loan system more rational and more humane,” using this authority.

Whatever plan the administration comes up with is likely to face legal challenges once the final rule is published. It’s hard to say what the outcome of those challenges will be. For one, the Department could propose a plan with multiple aspects, some of which have a better chance of surviving a court challenge than others, Herrine said. Still, the current Supreme Court’s hostility towards executive agencies using broad authority could mean that this latest proposal could face an uphill battle , Herrine said.

The agency released the details of the debt relief proposal just days before student loan borrowers will be expected to pay their bills for the first time in more than three years. Both advocates and the Biden administration had said mass debt cancellation was key to avoiding high levels of delinquency and default once payments resume.

Still, the freeze is ending without widespread debt relief.

“They’re about to restart repayment, the rest of us are rethinking student loans,” Herrine said. “It totally makes sense as they rebirth the student loan program to rethink what the compromise authority might mean.”