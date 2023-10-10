Biden administration mounts defense of transfer of Iranian assets

Secretary of State Antony Blinken hit the Sunday shows last weekend to discuss the administration’s response to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and was pressed on the unfrozen assets.

The Biden administration defended the unfreezing of the assets, saying that the money was Tehran’s to begin with, the profits of oil sales to South Korea that experienced currency conversion challenges during a period under the Trump administration when sanctions against Tehran were relaxed. They have also maintained that the U.S.

Those criticisms gained new traction in the wake of the Hamas militants’ attacks, given Iran’s historical support for the group, which has been designated a terrorist group by the United States and other governments. headtopics.com

In an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union,” Blinken called Republican criticism “deeply unfortunate” and chastised critics for “playing politics when so many lives have been lost and Israel remains under attack.

Blinken, who has spoken with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and other world leaders since the war began, will travel to Israel and Jordan this week in order to show “solidarity and support” with the Israeli government. headtopics.com

Miller, the chief spokesperson for the State Department, has repeatedly fielded questions from reporters about the frozen assets since the deal was announced in August. But in the interview, Kirby also noted that the account’s mechanisms would prevent Iran from gaining access to the funds all at once.

In one exchange with a reporter, who pressed Sullivan on whether the Biden administration would free the assets again in light of the attacks against Israel and Iran’s “complicity” in the attacks, Sullivan said that “we have not yet had a dollar of that 6 billion spent,” and described that as “unequivocal. headtopics.com

