Migrants heading north line up to take a boat, in Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is going to resume deporting migrants to Venezuela, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Venezuela plunged into a political, economic and humanitarian crisis over the last decade, pushing at least 7.3 million people to migrate and making food and other necessities unaffordable for those who remain.

“The people don't abandon their towns because they want to, but rather out of necessity,” the president said. He also criticized the Biden administration's announcement yesterday that it waived 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow border wall construction. López Obrador had previously praised Biden for not building more border wall during his presidency. headtopics.com

In a press conference late Wednesday night in Mexico City, Adams said he hoped to"manage expectations" of migrants setting out on their journeys, and to inform migrants thatHe echoed a rising number of voices in calling for a larger global response to the increasing number of migrants to the U.S.

Blinken and other top American officials are visiting Mexico to discuss shared security issues, foremost among them trafficking of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, but also arms trafficking and increasing migration. headtopics.com

The U.S. has tried to get Mexico and countries farther south to do more. In April, the U.S., Panama and Colombia announced a campaign to slow migration through theAP writer Fabiola Sánchez in Mexico City contributed to this report.

