Biden administration cracks down on career programs that saddle students with debt

The Biden administration finalized regulations that threaten to cut federal funding to programs that fail to produce graduates who earn enough to repay their student loans. “Once again, the Department has rushed the process, overlooking critical issues, to hastily implement and weaponize a final Gainful Employment rule against for-profit institutions,” said Jason Altmire, chief executive of Career Education Colleges...

“Once again, the Department has rushed the process, overlooking critical issues, to hastily implement and weaponize a final Gainful Employment rule against for-profit institutions,” said Jason Altmire, chief executive of Career Education Colleges and Universities, which represents for-profit colleges. “The Department continues to put its thumb on the scale to circumvent established procedures and advance a partisan rule that fails to protect the vast majority of students.”Programs will be assessed in two ways: how much of the annual earnings of their graduates is needed to repay debt, and whether graduates earn more than people with only a high school diploma. A program would fail the assessment if the annual loan payments of its graduates are more than 8 percent of their annual income or 20 percent of their discretionary income. Discretionary income is defined as annual earnings minus 150 percent of the federal poverty guideline — $21,870 for a single person in 2023.

, only to have the Biden administration write what many consider to be tougher regulations.

The rules also require that at least half of a program’s graduates have higher earnings than a typical high school graduate in their state. This “earnings premium” assesses whether the program enhances its students’ earnings potential.

A program that fails either metric will need to warn students that it is at risk of losing access to federal student aid. The Education Department will cut off aid to programs that fail to meet the standards on the same metric twice in three years.The first official financial outcome rates will be published in 2025. Programs that fail the same metric in the first two years the rates are issued will become ineligible in 2026.

The rules, which take effect in July, also require all institutions to disclose information to help gauge the value of their degrees, including the cost of attendance, typical borrowing amounts and graduates’ earnings.

“This is the strongest rule we’ve seen to date,” said Clare McCann, a higher education fellow at the philanthropic group Arnold Ventures who served in the Education Department under Biden. “It includes disclosures for students in undergrad or graduate programs, even outside the career training sectors, to make sure they know if their programs are going to leave them able to repay their debt.”

The Education Department received more than 7,500 public