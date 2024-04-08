Biden Administration Considers Requiring Labels on Imported Goods Made by Israeli Settlers in West Bank

The Biden administration is considering requiring labels on imported goods made by Israeli settlers living in the West Bank , according to a report by the Financial Times citing U.S. officials familiar with the plan. According to the report, the Biden administration hasn't determined the timing for the move or issued its final approval for the policy – though it almost announced it last month following the announcement of a large land seizure in the West Bank by Israel.
The administration reportedly views the label requirement as a means of ratcheting up pressure on Israel to tamp down violence by settlers in the West Bank, as well as to show frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government amid Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza. The FT reported that the labeling policy, if it's approved and implemented, would come as a reversal of a 2020 policy advanced by the Trump administration that required goods made in the West Bank be labeled as "Made in Israel." BIDEN SANCTIONS ISRAELI SETTLERS IN WEST BANK AFTER SHOOTING OF US TEEN The Trump administration's policy itself was a reversal of a prior U.S. policy to label products made in the West Bank as being from there, rather than Israel. Prior to the Trump-era change, the Obama administration in 2016 reiterated the West Bank labeling requirements and noted that fines could be issued for non-compliance. If the Biden administration moves forward with the policy, the U.S
Biden Administration Labels Imported Goods Israeli Settlers West Bank Policy Pressure Violence Benjamin Netanyahu
