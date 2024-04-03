Biden Administration Cancels Oil Purchase for Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration reversed plans to purchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, citing prioritizing the taxpayer. The Energy Department will not award current solicitations for the Bayou Choctaw SPR site and will monitor market dynamics.

In 2023, the department purchased nine million barrels at an average price of $75 to reduce government spending.

