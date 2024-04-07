Biden Administration Blames House Republicans for Border Crisis

The Biden administration is blaming House Republicans for the border crisis , despite passing legislation that has been stalled in the Senate for over a year. Rep. Beth Van Duyne criticizes the administration for denying the record numbers of border crossings and highlights the effectiveness of provisions in the passed bill, such as building a wall and deporting criminals .

She also points out the flaws in the Biden administration's catch and release program and the CBP One app.

